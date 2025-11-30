Southeast Asia Flood Disaster: Death toll crosses 500 amid relief & rescue efforts

The death toll from catastrophic floods and landslides across three Southeast Asian nations has mounted to over 500, according to news agency Reuters citing officials on Sunday.

Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand bore the brunt of the devastation, caused by torrential rains and fierce wind gusts fuelled by a rare tropical storm that formed in the Malacca Strait and persisted for a week. Indonesia reported 336 fatalities, Thailand 170, and Malaysia recorded two deaths.

Rescue officials are still struggling to gain access to numerous flood-hit areas, even as waters have begun to recede in some places. Across the three countries, over four million people have been affected by the crisis, according to official statistics, including nearly three million in southern Thailand and 1.1 million in western Indonesia.

Indonesia: On the western island of Sumatra, where three provinces have been decimated by landslides and flooding, relief teams have been using helicopters to deliver vital aid to areas unreachable due to blocked roads.

In West Sumatra, large tracts of land and homes were swept away by floodwaters. As the navy chopper landed on a nearby pitch, dozens of desperate residents were already waiting for food, reported Reuters.

Officials on Saturday reported incidents of looting along supply lines as relief efforts struggled to reach increasingly desperate communities. The official figures confirm 289 people remain missing, with 213,000 displaced across the region.

Thailand and Malaysia: Thailand's Ministry of Public Health said the death toll from the southern flooding stood at 170 — an increase of eight from Saturday — alongside 102 reported injuries. Songkhla Province recorded the highest number of fatalities at 131. The provincial capital, Hat Yai, the region's largest city, suffered a remarkable 335 mm (13 inches) of rainfall last Friday, its highest single-day tally in 300 years, amid the continuous heavy downpours. In neighbouring Malaysia, the national disaster management agency reported that approximately 24,500 people are still sheltering in evacuation centres, although meteorological authorities lifted tropical storm and continuous rain warnings on Saturday, forecasting clear skies across most of the country.

