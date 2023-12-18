Southern China experiences rare snowfall, as extreme winter grips the north
Unexpectedly frigid weather in China disrupts transport and causes rare snowfall in Guangdong province, while temperatures in the north reach near historic lows.
After facing unprecedented floods due to severe rainfall in July, China is witnessing another episode of extreme weather in December. Many regions of China that used to experience normal winters are covered under snow this time.
