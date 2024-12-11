South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will fight a possible impeachment rather than step down early, a local media report says, a stance that would likely lengthen the duration of the political chaos sparked by his martial law declaration.

Yoon has rejected the idea of quitting before the end of his term in February or March next year with a presidential election to follow two months later, according to a Chosun Ilbo newspaper that cites an unidentified ruling party member.

The report comes as the opposition Democratic Party prepares to file another impeachment motion in parliament following Saturday’s failed vote.

Some members of Yoon’s People Power Party have already hinted they will back a motion this time round, increasing the likelihood that it will gain the 200 votes needed. On Saturday the motion failed after a PPP boycott left the National Assembly short with less than 200 votes cast.

Passage of an impeachment motion would result in a Constitutional Court case lasting up to 180 days. Yoon would actively respond in the case, the report said.

The president is battling to stay in his role after his brief declaration of martial law last week stunned the nation and its allies. The shock move has sparked political chaos, spooked financial markets and fueled public outrage.

Markets have shown more resilience in the last couple of days with Korea’s equity benchmark up 0.8% Wednesday morning. The Korean won also rose 0.2% against US dollar as traders digest the domestic political uncertainty.

A South Korean court late Tuesday night granted arrest of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun seen as a key conspirator behind the martial law order that rattled the Asian nation.

The arrest warrant marks the first approval in a series of investigations under way against President Yoon and his subordinates a week following the shock martial law decree and its subsequent retraction. Yoon has already been banned from traveling overseas.

With assistance from Youkyung Lee.