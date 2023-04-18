Southwest Airlines resumed operations after it grounded all its flights across the USA citing technical issues. The American flight operator had also issued a public statement apologising its customers due to the inconvenience caused due to sudden nationwide halt of its flight services.

The US-based airline, issued an official notification on Twitter announcing the resumption of its services after its flights faced delays nationwide, which ultimately led to halt in its services. It also provided a link for its customers to find the revised timings of their flights.

“We’ve resumed operations this morning following a pause in service. Please visit https://swa.is/3A9z5cE to check your flight status and explore self-service options as we work to restore operations and accommodate disrupted Customers as quickly as possible,"tweeted Southwest Airlines on Tuesday.

"Technical errors are unexpected and inconvenient for all, and you have our sincere apologies. Updates will be communicated when the flights are fully functional. Please continue to hang in with us," said the US airline in its official statement released to customers.

However, there were no major details about the main reason behind grounding of all Southwest Airlines flight across the nation. The airline is also connecting with its passengers actively on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, where it is updating the passengers about the inconvenient situation.

Recently, Southwest Airlines apologised to a Twitter user who updated about the delay in Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday. In its reply, the airline operator apologised for the multiple delays and also said that it has no fixed timeline of the resolution of the issue.

“We know traveling is tough on its own, Ariel, and we’re very sorry for the multiple delays today. As of now, we do not have a time frame for when this will be resolved. Please know that our Teams across the board are working diligently to get you on your way ASAP,"replied Southwest Airlines on the Twitter post of a frustrated passenger.

As the airline is unable to come up with a fixed time frame of the the resolution of problem, it is trying hard to pacify the situation by trying staying in connection with its passengers. There were several other replies by the airline's official Twitter handle to its passengers who were stuck in the middle of their journey at airports.