Southwest Airlines in US resumes operation after a nationwide halt due to tech issues2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 09:30 PM IST
After a nationwide halt due to technical issues, Southwest Airlines has resumed its services on Tuesday morning. All flights of Southwest Airlines were grounded due to technical issues
Southwest Airlines resumed operations after it grounded all its flights across the USA citing technical issues. The American flight operator had also issued a public statement apologising its customers due to the inconvenience caused due to sudden nationwide halt of its flight services.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×