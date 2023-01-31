Southwest Airlines Co. and American Airlines Group Inc. have canceled more than 1,500 flights early this week as a winter storm brings freezing temperatures, sleet and possible ice accumulation to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Southwest, which accounts for nearly all the flights at Dallas Love Field, grounded 483 Monday and pre-canceled 309 Tuesday, according to data tracker FlightAware.com. American, the largest airline at nearby Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, canceled 314 Monday and 450 Tuesday because of the storm, including some flights by its regional partners, the carrier said.

Parts of north and central Texas are under a winter storm warning until noon Wednesday, with icing on bridges and roads causing dangerous travel conditions, the National Weather Service said. Flights also were canceled by weather in Denver, where Southwest has a large operation.

The company has scrapped about 12% of its Monday schedule, while American Airlines Group Inc has canceled 6%, or 200 flights.

The fresh cancellations come as the U.S. aviation sector recovers from a nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over a computer issue.

For Tuesday so far, 797 flights are scheduled to be canceled into or out of the United States.

Southwest Airlines and other major U.S. airlines have issued winter weather waivers. A waiver allows customers to change their itinerary with no fare differences if they remain in the same cabin as originally booked.

The Dallas-based airline doesn’t expect a repeat of an operational meltdown in late December, a spokesman said. That began when a widespread winter storm triggered so many cancellations that it overwhelmed Southwest’s crew scheduling system.

Both Southwest and American have issued waivers allowing customers to rebook flights without triggering fees.

About 31% of flights were canceled Monday at Love Field, close to 20% at DFW and about 10% in Denver, according to FlightAware.