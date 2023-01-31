USA: Southwest, American Airlines cancel over 1,500 flights over winter storm2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 05:46 AM IST
- Parts of north and central Texas are under a winter storm warning until noon Wednesday, with icing on bridges and roads causing dangerous travel conditions
Southwest Airlines Co. and American Airlines Group Inc. have canceled more than 1,500 flights early this week as a winter storm brings freezing temperatures, sleet and possible ice accumulation to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
