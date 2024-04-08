Southwest Boeing 737's engine cover fell off during takeoff, 2nd incident in a week
An engine cover on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 fell off on Sunday during takeoff in Denver and struck the wing flap, prompting the U.S. FAA to open an investigation.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 returned to Denver International Airport on Sunday morning after the engine cowling fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
