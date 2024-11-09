Soybean, corn futures rise after USDA lowers US harvest outlook

GLOBAL-GRAINS/ (UPDATE 3):GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures rise after USDA lowers US harvest outlook

Reuters
Updated9 Nov 2024, 12:35 AM IST
Soybean, corn futures rise after USDA lowers US harvest outlook
Soybean, corn futures rise after USDA lowers US harvest outlook

*

Corn futures extend gains after USDA cut US crop yields

*

Soy choppy following USDA report

*

Wheat down as showers ease drought stress

By Heather Schlitz

CHICAGO, - U.S. soybean futures reached a one-month peak on Friday and corn futures touched a more-than-four-month high after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its U.S. harvest outlooks for both crops by more than expected, traders said.

Both markets later pared gains but remained poised for weekly advances.

Wheat futures, meanwhile, ticked down as timely rain hit major wheat-growing areas.

CBOT corn was up 3 cents at $4.30-1/2 a bushel at 12:49 p.m. CST while CBOT soy was up 5-1/4 cents at $10.31-1/2 per bushel. CBOT wheat was down 1/4 cent at $5.71-1/4 a bushel.

U.S. farmers grew fewer soybeans and less corn this year than previously expected after a late-season dry spell, but supplies of both crops remain hefty, the USDA said in its monthly supply and demand report.

The USDA also raised world ending stocks for wheat above trade expectations.

Growers are now estimated to have produced the second-biggest U.S. soy harvest in history after crop losses prevented them from setting a record, although end-of-season supplies are still projected at a five-year high.

Soybeans have also gained some strength from byproduct soyoil. CBOT December soyoil set a new four-month high on Friday on expectations that newly elected U.S. president Donald Trump could impose tariffs on imported biofuel feedstocks and on spillover support from a palm oil rally.

Meanwhile, traders booked profits ahead of the weekend, adding pressure to corn and soy futures.

"Guys that have been long are taking some profit," Joe Davis, broker at Futures International, said. "It's been a long week with the election and the , so people who put risk on for a bullish number got it and started selling."

Showers over the U.S. Plains and wheat-growing areas of the Black Sea have helped ease dryness that has hampered the wheat crop.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 12:35 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldSoybean, corn futures rise after USDA lowers US harvest outlook

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,987.80
    03:53 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    2882.3 (6.39%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    238.70
    03:57 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.06%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,409.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -15.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.