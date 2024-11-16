Space station leaks and aging spacesuits: NASA astronaut warns about risks, says ’It’s not a comfortable thing’

NASA astronaut and Crew-8 commander Matthew Dominick shed light on the challenges posed by aging hardware on the International Space Station (ISS) and NASA's extravehicular mobility units (EMUs), commonly known as spacesuits. Speaking during a press conference on November 8, Dominick, as reported by Space.com, emphasized the toll of decades of use on critical space equipment.

"No spring chickens": Spacesuit limitations The EMUs, designed for spacewalks, have seen extensive use over the years, and their age is beginning to show. "None of our spacesuits are spring chickens, as we would say, and so we will expect to see some hardware issues with repeated use," Dominick was quoted as saying by the online publication focused on space.

The durability and reliability of the spacesuits remain vital to astronaut safety and the execution of extravehicular activities, particularly as the ISS continues its extended operations.

Astronaut discusses spacewalk cancellation and ongoing ISS leak concerns NASA astronaut and Crew-8 commander Matthew Dominick addressed the growing challenges faced by the International Space Station (ISS) during a recent press briefing. Dominick highlighted key issues involving aging hardware, a cancelled spacewalk, and an ongoing air leak, all of which underscore the importance of safety and adaptability in the challenging environment of space.

Coolant leak causes spacewalk cancellation On June 24, Crew-8 was forced to cancel a planned spacewalk when NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson’s spacesuit experienced a brief coolant eruption. The issue arose from an umbilical connection between Dyson’s suit and the ISS. Though the leak caused a temporary disruption, NASA officials quickly assured the public that there was no danger to the astronauts. The malfunction was promptly fixed, and plans for future spacewalks, including those scheduled for 2025, will proceed with the repaired equipment.

Dominick stressed that NASA’s procedures for spacewalking are designed with safety as the top priority. Any malfunction or potential risk is thoroughly investigated, and in such cases, mission protocols are followed to ensure astronaut safety. He added, "It's one of those things that we are always ready to stop, or ready to turn in another direction, or work a contingency procedure. And that is exactly what we did."

Addressing the ISS leak Dominick also discussed an ongoing air leak on the ISS, explaining the precautionary measures taken by NASA and Russian cosmonauts. "It's not a comfortable thing, but it is the best agreement between all the smart people on both sides, and it's something that we as a crew live with and enact," Dominick said.

Crew safety remains a priority Despite these challenges, Dominick assured that the current measures do not compromise the safety or well-being of the crew. He stated that the ISS remains "in good hands" and highlighted the strong collaboration between international teams.

The four Crew-8 astronauts returned to Earth on October 25.

NASA Office of Inspector General report: Cracks and leaks in the Russian Service Module NASA faces growing challenges in ensuring the continuous operation of the ISS through 2030. A key concern is the increasing number of cracks and air leaks in the Russian Service Module Transfer Tunnel, a primary safety risk. These leaks were first identified in 2021 and have worsened, with the leak rate increasing to its highest level by April 2024. NASA, in collaboration with Roscosmos, has been investigating these issues and working to mitigate them. Despite efforts, the leak rate has recently increased to its highest level, raising concerns about the future of the ISS structure, NASA Office of Inspector General said in its report on September 26, 2024.

Supply chain challenges: Aging components and replacement difficulties As the ISS ages, securing replacement parts has become increasingly difficult, with many suppliers ceasing production of critical components. NASA’s current parts replacement strategy meets operational needs, but challenges loom as the ISS continues to age, especially if operations extend past 2030, it said.

Transportation risks: Dependence on a single launch provider Reliable transportation for cargo and crew remains critical to ISS operations. However, NASA currently depends on a single launch provider for both cargo and crew transport, creating a significant vulnerability. If the launch vehicle fails or is grounded, NASA would face a potential disruption in cargo and crew supply, potentially relying on international partners to continue operations, NASA audit report further stated.