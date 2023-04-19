SpaceX 1st Starship to be launched on 20 April: Check timing and where to watch2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 10:10 PM IST
- The launch is a significant milestone for SpaceX as it marks the first comprehensive flight test of a Starship and Super Heavy integrated launch system
SpaceX is set to launch its Starship spacecraft, pegged as the world's biggest rocket on 20 April (Thursday). The launch is a significant milestone as it marks the first comprehensive flight test of a Starship and Super Heavy integrated launch system, which has a towering height of 395 feet (120 meters). This is the second attempt at the launch as earlier on Monday, the launch was cancelled due to a fueling issue.
