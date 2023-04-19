SpaceX 1st Starship to be launched on 20 April: Check timing and where to watch

According to Space.com, during SpaceX's initial Starship test flight, the duration of the launch to the time of landing in the Pacific Ocean is expected to take approximately 90 minutes. However, it's important to note that the spacecraft will not attain an orbit during this mission. Instead, the Starship will ascend to an elevation of approximately 146 miles (234 kilometers), circle around most of the planet Earth, and eventually come down to land in the Pacific Ocean.