SpaceX awarded shared NASA contract worth up to $100 million
The uncrewed missions will be launched out of Cape Canaveral, Florida, or Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and the contract could run for as many as 10 years through February of 2033.
Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is part of a payload contract NASA has awarded for as much as $100 million over a decade.
