SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's FIRST reaction after Starship prototype explodes during ground test: ‘Room for improvement’

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has acknowledged the latest setback in the company’s Mars ambitions after a Starship prototype exploded during a ground test in southern Texas.

Musk took to his social media platform X, sharing a post from the space-focused accountSpace Sudoer. The post showed images of the incident with the caption “Just a scratch.” Musk added his own understated remark: “Room for improvement.”

The prototype vehicle, designated Starship 36, was undergoing a static fire test at SpaceX’s Starbase facility on Wednesday night when it experienced what authorities described as a “catastrophic failure”. The test, which involves firing the rocket’s engines while it remains anchored to the launch pad, resulted in an explosion shortly after 11:00 pm local time (04:00 GMT Thursday).

Dramatic footage shared online captured the moment of the blast, showing a sudden flash followed by a massive fireball engulfing the rocket and launch tower.

In a statement issued after the event, SpaceX confirmed the failure, stating that Starship 36 encountered “a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase.” While the exact cause remains unknown, the company emphasised that all necessary safety measures had been followed. “A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation, and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” it said.

Cameron County officials echoed the assurance, adding that there was no immediate threat to nearby communities. Authorities also advised residents to stay away from the area while “safing” procedures continued.

The explosion is the latest in a series of high-profile incidents to affect the Starship programme, which forms the backbone of Musk’s vision to transform humanity into a multiplanetary species. The Starship rocket, which stands at 123 metres and is designed to be fully reusable, aims to carry up to 150 metric tonnes of cargo and crew into orbit and beyond.

Despite repeated setbacks, SpaceX remains committed to the programme, describing such incidents as critical learning moments in the development of the world’s most powerful launch system.