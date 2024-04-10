SpaceX Contract to Supply Starlink in Ukraine Is Worth $23 Million
The Pentagon revealed that its contract to deploy Elon Musk’s Starlink terminals in Ukraine is worth $23 million, finally putting a dollar figure on a deal that has embroiled one of the world’s richest men in the Russia conflict — sometimes to his own chagrin.
