SpaceX fires at least five for letter criticizing Elon Musk: Report

SpaceX fires at least five for letter criticizing Elon Musk: Report1 min read . 05:09 PM IST
- Earlier on 16 June, The New York Times reported SpaceX had fired employees associated with the letter.
Private rocket company SpaceX fired at least five employees after drafting and circulating an open letter criticizing founder Elon Musk, reported Reuters on 17 June.
The alleged fired employees also called on executives at the start-up to make the company’s work culture more inclusive, added the report.
Earlier on 16 June, The New York Times reported SpaceX had fired employees associated with the letter, citing three employees with knowledge of the situation. Though it had not detailed the number of employees who had been terminated.
Adding more, the NYT quoted SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell email saying the company had investigated and "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter.
The popular daily, while quoting Shotwell's email, said the firm fired those employees involved with circulating the letter for for making other staff feel uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign onto something that did not reflect firm's views.
The earlier open letter to SpaceX executives had called Musk a 'distraction and embarrassment' to the company he founded.
The letter had said, "SpaceX must swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon's personal brand," adding, "Hold all leadership equally accountable to making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone" and "define and uniformly respond to all forms of unacceptable behavior."
With inputs from Reuters.
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.
