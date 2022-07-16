SpaceX, NASA launch climate science research to International Space Station2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 06:07 PM IST
This is SpaceX's 25th commercial resupply services mission to the ISS for NASA.
This is SpaceX's 25th commercial resupply services mission to the ISS for NASA.
Listen to this article
A SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft has left for the International Space Station (ISS) carrying science experiments aiming to help carry out climate science research in space on 14 July at 8.44 pm (EDT). The Cargo Dragon spacecraft was launched the Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and is transporting 5,800 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies, and other cargo.