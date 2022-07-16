SpaceX, NASA launch climate science research to International Space Station

The spacecraft is loaded with a number of experiments with one being the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Investigation (EMIT) that has been developed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. It employs NASA imaging spectroscopy technology to measure the mineral composition of dust in Earth's arid regions. The mineral dust blown into the air can travel significant distances and affect Earth’s climate, weather, vegetation, and more.

