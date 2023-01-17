SpaceX prepares for a breakout year with Elon Musk focused on Twitter6 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 09:47 PM IST
One of the world’s most valuable private companies is getting along just fine with its CEO playing a less-active role
One of the world’s most valuable private companies is getting along just fine with its CEO playing a less-active role
One is hitting its numbers; the other keeps missing expectations. One is raising money at an ever-rising valuation; the other has been pummeled by the market. One has a highly capable No. 2 executive keeping it on track; the other is under fire about succession planning.