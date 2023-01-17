SpaceX prepares for a breakout year with Elon Musk focused on Twitter

SpaceX is preparing for a watershed year, aiming for as many as 100 flights. That pace of one roughly every three and a half days compares to the every-six-days clip the company pulled off in 2022. As soon as March, it will attempt the first-ever commercial spacewalk, where astronauts will dangle from a Dragon vessel approximately 700 kilometers (435 miles) above Earth. And it will soon try to reach orbit for the first time with what it hails as the most powerful rocket ever: Starship, the launch vehicle intended to one day reach the moon and Mars.

