SpaceX rocket explodes on ground after seemingly successful flight

The latest prototype, named SN10, for "serial number 10," took off a little before 1120 GMT from Boca Chica, Texas.
The two other prototypes (SN8 and SN9) crashed on landing, in December and then in early February.
The tests take place in a nearly deserted area leased by SpaceX in South Texas near the border with Mexico and next to the Gulf of Mexico -- the area is vast and empty enough that an accident or explosion would not cause damage or fatalities.
Apart from Mars, the rocket, if it becomes operational, could also prove useful for closer trips, especially to the Moon.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.