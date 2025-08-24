SpaceX set to launch Starship megarocket on Sunday: Get launch time, where to watch, other details here

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is preparing for the next test launch of its massive Starship rocket this Sunday, following a series of recent setbacks that have led some to doubt the project’s feasibility.

Advertisement

The powerful launch vehicle, currently the most powerful in the world, is scheduled to take off from the company’s Starbase facility in southern Texas at 6:30 p.m. local time (2330 GMT), (5 AM IST) marking its tenth flight.

Watch SpaceX Starship launch LIVE here

Advertisement

The mission is designed to test the upper stage of the rocket through a series of manoeuvres as it travels halfway around the globe before making a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

In contrast to previous attempts, SpaceX will not attempt to recover the booster stage using the launch tower’s massive “chopstick” arms.

Starship plays a key role in Elon Musk’s long-term vision of establishing a human presence on Mars. At the same time, NASA is relying on a specially adapted version of the vehicle to serve as the lunar lander for its Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon.

But all three test flights so far in 2025 have ended in the upper stage exploding -- twice in fiery cascades over Caribbean islands and once after reaching space. In June, another upper stage exploded on the ground during a "static fire" test, AFP reported,

Advertisement

SpaceX's “fail fast, learn fast” ethos has long been credited with its remarkable track record, giving it a commanding global lead in launches thanks to its Falcon rocket family.

But the Starship setbacks have raised doubts over whether the company can repeat that success with the biggest and most powerful rocket in history.

‘Lot of pressure’ Dallas Kasaboski, a space analyst for consulting firm Analysys Mason, told AFP that the recent failures were beginning to take the sheen off SpaceX's golden reputation.

"I think there is a lot of pressure on this mission," he said. “We've had so many tests and it hasn't proven itself reliable -- the successes have not exceeded the failures.”

Advertisement

He added: "SpaceX is building Starships that are lighter in an attempt to increase payload to usable levels, but is therefore making them much weaker than they should be" -- leading to structural failures seen during recent tests, AFP reported.

Even with a successful tenth test, significant technical challenges lie ahead — including achieving full, rapid reusability at a low cost and demonstrating the ability to refuel super-cooled propellant in orbit, a critical requirement for deep-space exploration.

Despite these obstacles and criticism from environmental groups over the rocket’s ecological impact, SpaceX continues to push forward. The company is ramping up its launch schedule and expanding infrastructure in Florida, with new launch and landing facilities under development at the Kennedy Space Center.

Advertisement

(With inputs from AFP)