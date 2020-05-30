SpaceX to launch first crewed mission to space today

The mission will be using SpaceX’s reusable rocket, Falcon 9, and the Crew Dragon capsule. The Falcon 9 is unique because it’s the world’s first reusable rocket, meaning its expensive parts can be reused after taking a crew to space or shooting a satellite into orbit. The rocket has already been used for sending satellites into orbits earlier. So, far SpaceX has done 83 launches and 44 landings, with 31 rockets being reused. The first such mission was done in 2010. It would also give NASA an alternative to the Russian Souyuz rockets it uses right now.