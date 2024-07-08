THIS city in Spain can slap ₹67,000 fine for urinating in sea to safeguard water cleanliness

Marbella, a city in Spain, is considering a new regulation to protect water cleanliness. Individuals caught urinating in the sea could be fined up to €750 (about ₹67,000).

According to a report by The Guardian, the fine will be doubled to €1,500 (approximately ₹1 lakh) for repeat offences within a year.

The goal is to maintain hygiene and health standards. Although approved by local authorities, the measure awaits public feedback before it can be enacted into law, the report said.

In Spain, fines are imposed for various beach-related activities: nudity can lead to a €750 fine, lighting fires or barbecues without permission may result in a €1,500 penalty, and unauthorized vendors face a hefty €3,000 fine. Moreover, activities such as cycling, surfing, and jet skiing are prohibited within 200 meters of the shore.

However, there are concerns about how lifeguards will identify offenders in busy beach environments.

Meanwhile, a city council spokesperson clarified in a statement that “The bylaw does not penalize urinating in the sea. It pertains to regulating potential antisocial behavior on the beach, akin to rules governing public spaces like city streets.”

Essentially, the aim is to address and reduce disruptive behaviors like littering.