Spain Braces for Next Storm After Floods Kill Three People

(Bloomberg) -- Spain is bracing for another round of torrential rains after flooding forced home evacuations, washed away cars and killed at least three people this week in the southern region of Andalusia.

Authorities in Spain and Portugal issued amber alerts for northern areas as Martinho — the fourth storm this month — hit the region. Wind damage and heavy rains were reported, and people are being told to avoid unnecessary trips and to stay away from waterways that could overflow.

Advertisement

National forecasters in both countries have warned that wind gusts of around 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour are possible in some coastal and mountainous areas. The Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere said earlier on Thursday that 10 meter (33 foot) high waves were possible along the country’s northern coast, although the situation subsequently eased. Officials closed streets and suspended some train services around Lisbon.

“A month’s worth of rain is likely to fall in a day or so,” said UK Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin.

The latest storm comes just months after the eastern region of Valencia was struck by a catastrophic downpour that caused over 200 deaths and billions in insurance losses. At the same time, the heavy rains are easing Spain’s worst drought on record and helping to refill reservoirs.

Advertisement

In just two weeks, three tempests have already brought 64% more rainfall than what’s typically recorded for the entire month of March in Spain, according to Aemet weather agency. Flooding closed roads, shuttered public events and forced residents to flee their homes.

Spain’s civil guard found the body of a second person that went missing as their car was overrun by water from a stream that overflowed in the province of Seville. A third person died in the province of Cordoba, according to local media reports.

Storm Martinho is being driven by a change in the jet stream, which has dipped south and is fueling a low-pressure region in the north Atlantic Ocean. More periods of heavy rain are expected, which could be especially intense along the northern coast of Portugal and areas near Madrid and southern Spain, according to a regional forecast briefing from the UK Met Office.

Advertisement

Alert systems and coordination between authorities that are essential during extreme weather emergencies were brought to question during the Valencia floods in November. Authorities’ immediate reaction to the rains at the time is under investigation.

--With assistance from Joao Lima.

(Added new warning and impact details to second and third paragraphs)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com