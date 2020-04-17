Spain Covid-19 death toll nears 19,500: Govt

Spain Covid-19 death toll nears 19,500: Govt1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2020, 04:56 PM IST
- Spain reported 585 new fatalities in the past 24 hours
- The total number of deaths in Spain is third highest in the world after the United States and Italy
Madrid: Spain's death toll increased to nearly 19,500, government figures showed on Friday.
The country reported 585 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, but said it had revised its counting mechanism, making the figures hard to compare to previous daily tolls.
The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 19,478, the third highest in the world after the United States and Italy.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.