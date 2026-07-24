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Spain faces historic wildfire crisis: Thousands evacuated as blazes threaten Madrid — Top updates

At least 19,000 people in the Madrid region have been evacuated or ordered to remain indoors as authorities battle what they are calling the worst wildfires in the region's history.

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Updated24 Jul 2026, 06:42 PM IST
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Spain's Military Emergencies Unit (UME) personnel fighting a wildfire near Almorox, 70 kilometers southwest of Madrid.
Spain's Military Emergencies Unit (UME) personnel fighting a wildfire near Almorox, 70 kilometers southwest of Madrid. (AFP)
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Spain is currently facing a catastrophic environmental and humanitarian crisis as unprecedented wildfires rage out of control just west of Madrid. Fueled by extreme heatwaves, relentless winds, and parched scrubland, the rapidly spreading flames have forced the evacuation of thousands of residents and prompted the government to declare a national state of emergency.

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With two massive fire fronts on the verge of merging and thousands of hectares already reduced to ash in densely populated zones, emergency responders are battling brutal conditions to save lives and homes.

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Here are the top 10 key updates:

  • At least 19,000 people in the Madrid region have been evacuated or ordered to remain indoors as authorities battle what they are calling the worst wildfires in the region's history.

    According to regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso, the fires have already scorched approximately 6,000 hectares (15,000 acres). She noted that while this scale of destruction might be less significant in a rural area, it is an absolute "catastrophe" in a densely populated zone like Madrid.
  • Firefighters are fighting a desperate battle to prevent two major wildfires from combining west of the capital. Francisco Martin, the regional government's representative in Madrid, warned that the blazes are "on the verge of merging" into a single, massive inferno.

    Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska confirmed from a command centre in Cenicientos that preventing this convergence is the absolute main priority for emergency responders on the ground.
  • Efforts to contain the destruction are being severely hampered by harsh environmental factors. Interior Minister Grande-Marlaska described the situation as highly “unfavourable,” pointing to a dangerous combination of strong winds, high temperatures, and exceptionally low humidity. These volatile weather conditions are driving the rapid spread of the flames through dry scrubland vegetation and complicating firefighters' defensive strategies.

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  • Recognising the severity of the crisis, the Spanish government officially declared a national emergency late Thursday for both the Madrid region and neighbouring Avila province. This critical declaration enables much faster deployment of additional resources. Furthermore, the Military Emergency Unit (UME) has been activated and placed directly in charge of coordinating the massive, multi-agency response to the disaster.
  • The scale of human displacement has been staggering. Around 10,000 residents in the Madrid region have received strict evacuation orders, while several other municipalities remain under mandatory confinement to protect residents from the approaching flames.

    To maintain safety and order, police have established rigorous checkpoints on local roads, entirely restricting unauthorised access and only permitting essential emergency vehicles to pass through the affected areas.
  • Emergency services have placed a special emphasis on rescuing vulnerable populations. The regional government reported that more than 430 elderly individuals and people with disabilities were safely evacuated from five different care homes.
  • In San Martín de Valdeiglesias, the largest single evacuation operation took place, where authorities successfully relocated most of the 178 residents from the private Lopez Rumayor care home to a municipal sports hall, with Guardia Civil officers assisting wheelchair-bound seniors onto buses.

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  • While the primary focus remains on saving lives, the fires have already taken a physical toll. Regional president Ayuso confirmed that approximately 100 people have been treated by medical personnel for minor conditions, predominantly smoke inhalation and anxiety attacks. Tragically, the flames have also breached residential areas, with at least 43 homes completely destroyed by the rapidly advancing firefront.
  • For those caught near the blaze, the environmental impact has been terrifying. In Navas del Rey, a town situated roughly 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of Madrid, journalists on the scene reported skies completely blanketed by dark smoke and landscapes dusted with thick ash.
  • Jose Cobos, a resident who was forced to flee with his wife and dogs, described the air quality to broadcasters, stating, "The smoke was incredibly thick. You couldn't breathe."
  • The catastrophe in Madrid is part of a much larger, nationwide crisis fueled by intense heatwaves and extremely dry conditions. While Madrid is suffering, Spain’s largest active wildfire is currently raging in the province of Guadalajara, about 100 kilometres to the north.

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  • Over the past week alone, the Guadalajara fire has devastated an astonishing 32,000 hectares. This continues a grim trend, following 2025, which EFFIS recorded as Spain's worst wildfire season in recent history, with over 393,000 hectares destroyed.
  • Despite the devastation, leadership is mobilising all possible assets. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressed the nation on X, acknowledging the "dramatic situation" across multiple provinces and neighbouring countries, and assuring the public that the government has deployed every available resource.
  • Meanwhile, Carlos Novillo, Madrid's emergency management chief, offered a glimmer of hope, noting that weather conditions are expected to improve overnight, with cooler temperatures and higher humidity forecast to aid firefighters by Saturday.

(With agency inputs)

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