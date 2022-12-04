As part of the new Startup Act, Spain is mulling to launch its Digital Nomad visa for international remote workers in January 2023 that is also expected to pass in January 2023., reported schengenvisainfo.
The minimum requirement will be between €2,000 and €3,000 monthly, reported Business Insider.
To support the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Spain’s Congress of Deputies approved the Law for the Promotion of the Emerging Companies Ecosystem, considered to the first.
According to the statement published by the government of Spain, the Startup Law, among others, includes eliminating bureaucratic obstacles and tax incentives and also makes procedures easier in order to encourage the creation as well as investment in emerging technology-based companies, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported.
Apart from this, the visa helps promote the attraction of international talents through the digital nomad visa.
Earlier in November, to reduce corporation tax for these categories from a total of 25 to 15 per cent in the first four years of their stay in this country, the Spanish Parliament approved new rules for start-ups as well as digital nomads.
Welcoming the move, local media had said that this will help all persons from the European Union counties to renew their special visa up to five years.
“The Startup Law is one of the major commitments of this legislature and is part of the set of reforms to improve the country’s business climate, along with the Create and Grow Law and the Bankruptcy Law, approved this year. It is also one of the most important milestones for this year within the Digital Spain 2026 Agenda, the roadmap for the ambitious digitization plan that the country is carrying out," the statement provided by Spain’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.
As per details, the digital nomad visa permits citizens of foreign countries to live in Spain even though working remotely for firms located outside the country.
Also, the new Startup Law attempts to stimulate investment. In addition the new law aims to bring to the country a large number of internationals in order to tighten cooperation between emerging companies as well as Universities and research centres, the report said.
Within the Digital Spain 2026 Agenda, the law has been considered among the most important milestones for this year.
