Spain permanently withdraws ambassador as diplomatic standoff with Israel deepens

Spain on Wednesday, March 11, permanently withdrew its ambassador to Israel as the diplomatic standoff between the two countries over attacks on Gaza and Iran worsened. Spain has opposed the joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran since February 28.

The ambassador was summoned back to Spain last September amid a diplomatic row over Spanish measures banning aircraft and ships carrying weapons to Israel from its ports or airspace due to Israel's military offensive in Gaza, which Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar denounced as antisemitic.

On Tuesday, Spain published an announcement in its official gazette that the ambassador's position had been terminated. Spain's Foreign Ministry said its embassy in Tel Aviv will be led by a charge d'affaires for the foreseeable future.

The move marks the latest escalation in diplomatic relations between the two countries, which have been heavily strained since Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip in October of 2023.

Israel's embassy in Spain is also run by a charge d'affaires after the country summoned its ambassador last May in protest at Spain's decision to recognise a Palestinian state.

Tensions have heightened since the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, with Sa'ar accusing Spain in early March of "standing with tyrants" for opposing the war.