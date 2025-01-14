Madrid:Spain is planning a raft of measures to address its brewing housing crisis, including an up to 100% tax on properties that non-European Union residents buy.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the plan this week which will tackle housing affordability and high rents in the Southern European nation. He said the overall goal was to provide “more housing, better regulation and greater aid.”

However, it remains unclear if the plan put forth by Sánchez’s minority coalition would pass in Parliament.

Here's a look at what's happening: Spain's housing affordability crisis Like most rich countries, Spain is in the throes of a growing housing affordability problem. Skyrocketing rents are particularly acute in cities like Barcelona and Madrid, where incomes have failed to keep up, especially for young people. Housing prices are also steadily rising, especially in cities and coastal areas.

Also Read | Tens of thousands of Spaniards protest housing crunch and high rents in Barcelona

Rental prices have also been driven up by short-term rentals mainly offered for tourists. Spain receives more tourists than almost any country in the world with more than 88.5 million people having visited the country in 2024. Tourism is among the country's key economic drivers.

The negative side to mass tourism, however, has sparked tension at times between visitors and residents concerned about rising rental prices, the proliferation of short-term rentals on platforms, like AirBnB, and water supplies that can be stretched in some parts of the country, including the popular Canary and Balearic islands.

Last year, protestors took to the streets on various occasions across the country to raise concerns about the growth of tourism and high rental prices. Barcelona’s town hall has pledged to completely eliminate all short-term rentals to tourists in the coming years.

“What citizens expect from us here is action,” said Spanish housing minister Isabel Rodríguez to reporters on Tuesday about the plan.

Curbing foreigners from buying houses in Spain Spain plans to limit the number of homes foreigners purchase by raising taxes on homes bought by non-European Union residents by up to 100%.

Non-EU residents bought 27,000 properties in Spain in 2023, Sánchez said while announcing the plan, “not to live in” but “to make money from."

Sánchez did not provide a timeline or details on how he plans to implement the tax.

Some of the other measures put forth Spain plans to build more public housing and allocate some 2 million square meters (21.5 million square feet) of residential land to a newly created public housing agency.

Other measures proposed include higher taxes on holiday rentals, tax breaks and protections for landlords who provide affordable housing, and amending laws to speed up construction processes and expand the availability of land for private construction.

Also Read | Spain, Portugal Power Cost Edge Seen Fueling AI Data Center Boom

Why is housing politically important in Spain? The rising cost of living has driven voter discontent across many wealthy countries in recent years, including the United States.

But as one of Europe’s leading Socialist politicians, the housing crunch is a crucial question for Sánchez to resolve as he tries to keep his left-wing minority coalition afloat after winning four-year another term in 2023.