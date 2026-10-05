Spain PM Pedro Sánchez calls snap election for November 29 after housing setback: What’s at stake

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called an early general election for November 29, seeking a fresh mandate after his minority government suffered a parliamentary setback over housing measures amid growing public discontent, Reuters reported.

The snap election is a high-stakes gamble for Sánchez, whose Socialist Party has reportedly trailed in most opinion polls.

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A defeat could end one of Europe’s few remaining left-leaning national governments as far-right parties continue to make gains across the continent.

However, Sánchez has repeatedly defied predictions of his political demise and shown an ability to navigate Spain’s fragmented political landscape.

“We need to renew people's support,” Sánchez said in a televised address, according to Reuters.

He urged voters to back a larger progressive majority that would allow his government to overcome “vested interests”, deliver new social reforms and continue its programme of change.

Sánchez also acknowledged that his government had made mistakes and fallen short on some campaign promises, according to the report.

“I also know that part of that social majority is dissatisfied today,” he said, while vowing to keep Spain “a bastion of openness, social justice and environmental responsibility”.

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Housing crisis adds to pressure The election announcement came less than 72 hours after Sánchez’s government failed to secure parliamentary backing for two housing-related royal decree laws aimed at easing pressure from Spain’s housing crisis, according to CNN.

Housing affordability has become a major source of public anger. Despite strong economic growth since the pandemic, Spaniards continue to face rising living costs, stagnant wages and a shortage of affordable homes, particularly in popular tourist destinations.

Public frustration has also intensified after the September eviction of an 87-year-old disabled woman who had lived in her home for 70 years. Protests and calls for a general strike have followed, as per CNN.

Immigration becomes another flashpoint Immigration is also emerging as a key political issue ahead of the election.

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According to CNBC, Sánchez’s government is still facing the fallout from the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants in the North African enclave of Ceuta in July.

Also Read | Morocco Blames Ceuta Chaos on Misinformation, Human Trafficking

The issue has given Spain’s right- and far-right opposition another line of attack against the government, adding to the political pressure on Sánchez.

Why Sánchez called an early election Sánchez has served as prime minister since June 2018 and currently leads a minority left-wing coalition formed in November 2023.

Without a stable parliamentary majority, his government has struggled to secure support for major legislation and reforms, as per Reuters.

The latest defeat over housing measures has once again highlighted the challenges of governing with a fragmented parliament.

The early election gives Sánchez a chance to seek a stronger mandate from voters, but it also carries the risk of ending his time in office.

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With opinion polls generally placing the Socialists behind their rivals, the November 29 vote will test whether Sánchez can once again overcome the odds and retain power.

Also Read | Spain has a simple explanation for why migrants flooded across border

Sánchez has also been one of the more vocal European critics of US President Donald Trump.

The Spanish prime minister has criticised aspects of the Trump administration’s foreign policy, including its approach to the Middle East.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.

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