Spain, Portugal and parts of France hit by massive power outage; Madrid Open suspended

Spain, Portugal have been hit by a widespread power outage on Monday, leaving millions without electricity. Parts of France temporarily lost power following the outage, as per French grid operator RTE.

Play has also been suspended at the Madrid Open owing to the outage. British tennis player Jacob Fearnley was forced to leave the court when play was halted, reported the BBC.

In Libson, card payments are currently not being accepted, with citizens lining up in long queues at cash points.

Balearic and Canary Islands, however, do not appear to have been affected. Local reports say there are traffic jams in the centre of the Spanish capital, Madrid, due to traffic lights not working.

‘Entire National Electricity Grid cut off ' Spain's national railway company, Renfe, says the country's "entire National Electricity Grid was cut off" at 12:30 local time.

"Trains stopped" and were "without departures" at all stations, the company stated, as per multiple reports.

Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica sais it is currently working with energy companies to restore power.

No power at Madrid's International Airport Madrid's Barajas International Airport was left without power, and telecommunications have been disrupted, with residents across the region reporting no access to mobile networks.

Meanwhile, other airports in the area have come to a standstill due to the ongoing power outage, states a report by Euronews.

Trains stuck in tunnels Numerous passengers have been left stranded in the metros in the Spanish and Portuguese capitals, with trains stuck in the tunnels between stations, reported Euronews Portugal. The blackout has affected hospitals, too, including Madrid's La Paz.

Citizens have been asked not to dial 112 unless in a genuine emergency to avoid overloading the lines.

Spanish govt calls for crisis meeting The Spanish government has convened a crisis meeting at the offices of Red Electrica due to the outage, according to the El Pais newspaper.

“It’s crazy, we were trying to pay for our brunch and it all shut down,” one person told BBC.

Madrid Metro services 'interrupted for reasons beyond control’ Madrid Metro posted on X: “The Metro service is interrupted for reasons beyond its control due to a power outage.”