Spain: Protests held in Barcelona against mass tourism, tourists sprayed with water guns

Anti-tourism protesters sprayed visitors with water guns while chanting ‘Tourists go home!’

Livemint
First Published9 Jul 2024, 09:43 PM IST
A video grab of anti-tourism protests in Barcelona, Spain.
A video grab of anti-tourism protests in Barcelona, Spain.

Thousands of residents of Barcelona protested against mass tourism, claiming that tourists increased prices and put pressure on public services in Spain's most visited city.

The anti-tourist protesters on Saturday sprayed tourists with water guns while chanting: “Tourists go home!”

Some protesters also carried signs with slogans including “Barcelona is not for sale”.

 

Also Read | THIS city in Spain can slap ₹67,000 fine for urinating in sea, says report

According to a report by CNN citing Barcelona's City Council, some 2,800 people demonstrated against mass tourism in the centre of Barcelona on Saturday.

 

A group of more than 100 local organisations, led by the Assemblea de Barris pel Decreixement Turístic (Neighborhood Assembly for Tourism Degrowth) had organised the demonstration.

According to the CNN report, the Assemblea de Barris pel Decreixement Turístic claimed that tourists increase prices and put pressure on public services, while profits from the tourism industry are unfairly distributed.

 

Also Read | Spain could set more conditions in BBVA bid for Sabadell, CNMC head says

The group also alleged that these tourists increase social inequality.

Recently, similar protests were also held in the Canary Islands and Mallorca, decrying the impact on living costs and quality of life for local people due to mass tourism in Spain.

Around 26 million tourists made an overnight stay in the Barcelona region in 2023, spending €12.75 billion ($13.8 billion), according to official data, as per the report.

The protesting group has proposed several steps to reduce the number of tourists and transition Barcelona to a new tourism model.

It has also proposed closing cruise ship terminals, regulating tourist accommodation more, and ending public spending on tourism promotion.

 

Also Read | Banks Test Appetite for €4 Billion Vodafone Spain Buyout Debt

Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni on Saturday highlighted a series of measures he had announced recently to reduce the impact of mass tourism on living costs for the locals.

He had announced raising the nightly tourist tax to €4 ($4.30) and limiting the number of cruise ship passengers.

Last month, Collboni had also said that apartment rentals for tourists will be ended by 2028 by scrapping short-term rental licences for more than 10,000 apartments.

Rents had increased 68 per cent in the past 10 years, with the cost of buying a house up 38 per cent, according to Collboni.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 09:43 PM IST
HomeNewsworldSpain: Protests held in Barcelona against mass tourism, tourists sprayed with water guns

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

725.35
03:50 PM | 9 JUL 2024
27.4 (3.93%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.70
03:52 PM | 9 JUL 2024
1.55 (0.91%)

Bharat Electronics

334.55
03:57 PM | 9 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.12%)

Tata Steel

171.80
03:58 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gland Pharma

2,027.50
03:44 PM | 9 JUL 2024
142.65 (7.57%)

KRBL

331.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
22.4 (7.25%)

Phoenix Mills

3,994.20
03:29 PM | 9 JUL 2024
256.6 (6.87%)

Maruti Suzuki India

12,820.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
794.2 (6.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue