Home >News >World >Spain reports 3,349 new coronavirus infections in past day
A health care worker performs a PCR test

Spain reports 3,349 new coronavirus infections in past day

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST Inti Landauro , Nathan Allen , Reuters

  • Total coronavirus cases in Spain is at 3,70,867 with122 casualties in a past week
  • The number of recorded fatalities has significantly increased since the country exited from a three-month lockdown

MADRID : Spain diagnosed 3,349 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Thursday, down from 3,715 reported the previous day and bringing the cumulative total to 370,867.

MADRID : Spain diagnosed 3,349 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Thursday, down from 3,715 reported the previous day and bringing the cumulative total to 370,867.

The ministry said 122 people had died from the coronavirus over the past seven days. The seven-day death toll reported on Wednesday was 131.

The ministry said 122 people had died from the coronavirus over the past seven days. The seven-day death toll reported on Wednesday was 131.

The number of recorded fatalities has significantly increased since the country exited from a three-month lockdown in late June, but is far below the levels seen during the epidemic's late-March peak when the daily toll approached 1,000.

While infections have slowed since Friday's post-lockdown record of 7,609, Thursday's drop may not represent a trend as similar declines have been followed by new peaks in recent weeks. These figures could be modified in future as the official statistics are updated retroactively.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

