Madrid: Spain's health authorities say 2,944 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the previous 24 hours, taking the total to nearly 206,000 cases.

Authorities say the daily figure is a 1.5 per cent increase from Friday, compared to over 20 per cent from a month before. There were 378 reported deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll since the start of the pandemic in Spain to nearly 23,000.

“The recent tendency of the evolution of the pandemic appears to hold true, each day improving a bit, but it is important to not fall into excessive euphoria," Spanish health official Fernando Simón said.

“We must be prudent. We have to develop ways to transition (out of lockdown), but first we must guarantee our security capabilities." On Sunday, Spanish children under 14 years old can go outside with a parent for a maximum of one hour and within one kilometer from home. They've been indoors since March 14. Parks and schools remain closed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

