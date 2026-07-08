Spain responds after Donald Trump threatens trade cutoff: 'treating it as business as usual'

Responding to US President Donald Trump's threat to cut off trade, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Office said it was treating the remarks as ‘business as usual’.
“Our country enjoys excellent social, cultural, and economic relations with the US, and it is not our intention for that to change,” the prime minister’s office said in an official statement.
It also said that Spain enjoys excellent social, cultural, and economic relations with the United States and has no intention of changing that.
Quick answers to key questions
At the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump threatened to cut off trade ties with Spain, calling Madrid a 'terrible partner' in NATO and expressing a desire to stop all trade with the country.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Office stated that they are treating Trump's remarks as 'business as usual' and affirmed their intention to maintain excellent relations with the US.
The tension stems from Spain's rejection of Trump's demands for European countries to sharply increase military spending for their own defense, which Trump has criticized.
Spain informed the US that it would not allow the use of its joint military bases for operations against Iran and also closed its airspace to US planes involved in the conflict.
Spain enjoys strong social, cultural, and economic relations with the United States, highlighting a long-standing partnership that Spain intends to maintain despite recent tensions.
What did Trump say at NATO?
Speaking at a summit of NATO leaders in Ankara, Trump said he had ordered his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off trade ties with Spain, calling Madrid a "terrible partner" in NATO.
Washington and Madrid have been at loggerheads, with Spain explicitly rejecting Trump's demands for European countries to sharply increase military spending to pay for their own defence.
"Spain is a wasted cause. We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore," Trump said. “By the way, I'd like to cut it off. Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate, they don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, including visits.”
In March, Spain had told the US that it will not allow them to use joint military bases on its territory for operations against Iran and also closed its airspace to US planes involved in the war.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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