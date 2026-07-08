Spain responds after Donald Trump threatens trade cutoff: 'treating it as business as usual'

Responding to US President Donald Trump's threat to cut off trade, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Office said it was treating the remarks as ‘business as usual’.
“Our country enjoys excellent social, cultural, and economic relations with the US, and it is not our intention for that to change,” the prime minister’s office said in an official statement.
It also said that Spain enjoys excellent social, cultural, and economic relations with the United States and has no intention of changing that.
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At the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump threatened to cut off trade ties with Spain, calling Madrid a 'terrible partner' in NATO and expressing a desire to stop all trade with the country.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Office stated that they are treating Trump's remarks as 'business as usual' and affirmed their intention to maintain excellent relations with the US.
The tension stems from Spain's rejection of Trump's demands for European countries to sharply increase military spending for their own defense, which Trump has criticized.
Spain informed the US that it would not allow the use of its joint military bases for operations against Iran and also closed its airspace to US planes involved in the conflict.
Spain enjoys strong social, cultural, and economic relations with the United States, highlighting a long-standing partnership that Spain intends to maintain despite recent tensions.
What did Trump say at NATO?
Speaking at a summit of NATO leaders in Ankara, Trump said he had ordered his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off trade ties with Spain, calling Madrid a "terrible partner" in NATO.
Washington and Madrid have been at loggerheads, with Spain explicitly rejecting Trump's demands for European countries to sharply increase military spending to pay for their own defence.
"Spain is a wasted cause. We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore," Trump said. “By the way, I'd like to cut it off. Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate, they don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, including visits.”
In March, Spain had told the US that it will not allow them to use joint military bases on its territory for operations against Iran and also closed its airspace to US planes involved in the war.