A man with “psychological problems" killed his neighbor and a policeman before being shot dead by police in central Spain on Wednesday. The shocking incident stemmed from a property dispute between the 50-year-old shooter and his 81-year-old father. People around the area are still absorbing the news as violent crimes are very rare in Spain.

“The gunman, his neighbor, and a policeman were shot dead at a house on a road between the villages of Argamasilla de Calatrava and Villamayor de Calatrava near Ciudad Real, about 230 km (143 miles) south of Madrid," a police spokesperson told news agency Reuters.

The man got into an argument with his father and when his neighbor tried to intervene, he started shooting, according to Spanish media. He barricaded himself with a rifle with a telescopic sight and continued shooting.

A Ciudad Real special operations team was dispatched and killed the gunman. An officer was shot in the foot while another was taken to the hospital with unspecified gunshot wounds. According to police, the father escaped with minor injuries.

“Two other people were injured in the shooting, a 49-year-old Guardia Civil policeman and another man, believed to be a local police officer," a spokesman for local emergency services said.

Spain is a country with very rare ‘violent crime' records, especially gun violence. The Spain government claims that in 2021, the crime rate dropped by around 11% with 41.4 incidents per 1,000 people, the lowest since records began. The country of around 47 million people recorded 290 murders in 2021, according to the interior ministry of Spain.

Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran

After being missing for more than three weeks, the family of the Spanish man who was trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup claimed that he has been arrested in Iran, where he was last located.

“We learned this morning from the (Spanish) foreign ministry that there’s a 99% chance he (has been) arrested," Celia Cogedor, the mother of 41-year-old trekker Santiago Sanchez, told The Associated Press.