A man with “psychological problems" killed his neighbor and a policeman before being shot dead by police in central Spain on Wednesday. The shocking incident stemmed from a property dispute between the 50-year-old shooter and his 81-year-old father. People around the area are still absorbing the news as violent crimes are very rare in Spain.