Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Spain shuts nightclubs to prevent coronavirus contagion
People wearing protective face masks walk past the Spanish flag hanging from the balcony above a closed store amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain,

Spain shuts nightclubs to prevent coronavirus contagion

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST Reuters

Illa also advised against meetings of more than 10 people, and warned young people specifically not to gather outside to drink alcohol

MADRID: All Spanish regions agreed to order the closure of nightclubs and to ban smoking in outdoor areas when keeping a safe distance is impossible, among other measures aimed at curbing a rise in coronavirus infections, Health minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.

MADRID: All Spanish regions agreed to order the closure of nightclubs and to ban smoking in outdoor areas when keeping a safe distance is impossible, among other measures aimed at curbing a rise in coronavirus infections, Health minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.

Illa also advised against meetings of more than 10 people, and warned young people specifically not to gather outside to drink alcohol.

Illa also advised against meetings of more than 10 people, and warned young people specifically not to gather outside to drink alcohol.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Infections have spiked in recent days, bringing the total as of Thursday to 337,334 since the pandemic began.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated