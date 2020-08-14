Spain shuts nightclubs to prevent coronavirus contagion

Spain shuts nightclubs to prevent coronavirus contagion1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
Illa also advised against meetings of more than 10 people, and warned young people specifically not to gather outside to drink alcohol
MADRID: All Spanish regions agreed to order the closure of nightclubs and to ban smoking in outdoor areas when keeping a safe distance is impossible, among other measures aimed at curbing a rise in coronavirus infections, Health minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.
Illa also advised against meetings of more than 10 people, and warned young people specifically not to gather outside to drink alcohol.
Infections have spiked in recent days, bringing the total as of Thursday to 337,334 since the pandemic began.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
