Spain to begin vaccinating against coronavirus on Dec. 27

Spain's vaccination campaign against the coronavirus will begin on Dec. 27, a day after the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are due to arrive in the country, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.

Spain will receive a "significant" number of vaccines in the first delivery, Illa said, without being able to specify the exact quantity.

Spain will receive a "significant" number of vaccines in the first delivery, Illa said, without being able to specify the exact quantity.

