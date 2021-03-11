OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Spain to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, no blood clot cases reported

Spain has not registered any cases of blood clots related to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shots, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday.

She said she had been informed of cases of blood clots among recently vaccinated people in Austria, but added that "so far, no causal relation between the vaccine and the blood clot events has been established", and the European regulator EMA was evaluating the situation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan

'Very worried about Maharashtra,' says Centre as Covid-19 cases surge

2 min read . 04:47 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

Biden to announce next phase of fight against Covid in his 1st prime-time speech

2 min read . 04:44 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a Hospital after she got injured at Nandigram. (ANI Photo)

Mamata Banerjee's condition stable, but severe pain in her injured leg: Doctor

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST
City streets wear almost a deserted look after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra: As single-day Covid cases top 13,000, these cities, districts impose lockdown, fresh curbs. Details here

4 min read . 04:35 PM IST

Danish health authorities on Thursday temporarily stopped using the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca after several cases of blood clots.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout