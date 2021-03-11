Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Spain to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, no blood clot cases reported

Spain to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, no blood clot cases reported

Spain's new Health Minister Carolina Darias
1 min read . 04:58 PM IST Reuters

Health minister said she had been informed of cases of blood clots among recently vaccinated people in Austria, but added that 'so far, no causal relation between the vaccine and the blood clot events has been established'

Spain has not registered any cases of blood clots related to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shots, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday.

Spain has not registered any cases of blood clots related to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shots, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday.

She said she had been informed of cases of blood clots among recently vaccinated people in Austria, but added that "so far, no causal relation between the vaccine and the blood clot events has been established", and the European regulator EMA was evaluating the situation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Very worried about Maharashtra,' says Centre as Covid-19 cases surge

2 min read . 04:47 PM IST

Biden to announce next phase of fight against Covid in his 1st prime-time speech

2 min read . 04:44 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee's condition stable, but severe pain in her injured leg: Doctor

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST

Maharashtra: As single-day Covid cases top 13,000, these cities, districts impose lockdown, fresh curbs. Details here

4 min read . 04:35 PM IST

She said she had been informed of cases of blood clots among recently vaccinated people in Austria, but added that "so far, no causal relation between the vaccine and the blood clot events has been established", and the European regulator EMA was evaluating the situation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Very worried about Maharashtra,' says Centre as Covid-19 cases surge

2 min read . 04:47 PM IST

Biden to announce next phase of fight against Covid in his 1st prime-time speech

2 min read . 04:44 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee's condition stable, but severe pain in her injured leg: Doctor

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST

Maharashtra: As single-day Covid cases top 13,000, these cities, districts impose lockdown, fresh curbs. Details here

4 min read . 04:35 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Danish health authorities on Thursday temporarily stopped using the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca after several cases of blood clots.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.