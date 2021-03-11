This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Spain to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, no blood clot cases reported
1 min read.04:58 PM ISTReuters
Health minister said she had been informed of cases of blood clots among recently vaccinated people in Austria, but added that 'so far, no causal relation between the vaccine and the blood clot events has been established'
Spain has not registered any cases of blood clots related to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shots, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday.
She said she had been informed of cases of blood clots among recently vaccinated people in Austria, but added that "so far, no causal relation between the vaccine and the blood clot events has been established", and the European regulator EMA was evaluating the situation.
