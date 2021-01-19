OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Spain to send 30,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to microstate Andorra
A pharmacist holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (via REUTERS)
A pharmacist holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (via REUTERS)

Spain to send 30,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to microstate Andorra

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 04:23 PM IST Reuters

  • As part of the European Union purchase agreements, Spain will receive 140 million of doses of the different vaccines that were developed
  • Some EU countries were made responsible for getting medicines to the states of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican City

Spain will sell 30,000 doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to microstate Andorra, as part of its plan to redistribute excess vaccines, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

With less than 80,000 inhabitants, Andorra, a small country wedged between France and Spain, has reported 9,145 infections and 92 deaths since the Covid-19 pandemic started, official data shows.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Joe Biden

Companies brace themselves for new ESG regulations under Biden

5 min read . 05:05 PM IST
In Oct 2018, India had signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems

S-400 air defence systems: Indian team to leave for Russia soon for training

3 min read . 05:03 PM IST
For many CFOs, the pandemic added to an already high workload and long hours

More finance chiefs resigned in 2020 than in previous years

4 min read . 04:46 PM IST
LJP Chief Chirag Paswan

Chirag dodges queries about prospects at Centre; continues tirade against Nitish

2 min read . 04:44 PM IST

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

As part of the European Union purchase agreements, Spain will receive 140 million of doses of the different vaccines that were developed, enough to immunise more people than its population of 47 million.

Some EU countries were made responsible for getting medicines to the states of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican City, which depend on bigger neighbours for access.

"This is an exercise in responsibility and solidarity, as small countries are unable to sign contracts with pharmaceutical companies," Spain's Health minister Salvador Illa said on his Twitter account.

Spanish authorities said they will sell the vaccines at the same price they paid. The price has not been disclosed.

In common with other countries, Spain is racing to vaccinate residents of nursing homes, which were ravaged by the virus during in the first months of the pandemic. Spanish health services have begun giving second shots of coronavirus vaccines to the residents.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout