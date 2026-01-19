Subscribe

Spain train tragedy: At least five dead after Iryo Malaga-Madrid train collides with oncoming Madrid-Huelva train

A major rail accident occurred near Adamuz, Spain, when two high-speed trains derailed after a collision, leaving five dead. Adif confirmed the Iryo train from Malaga to Madrid crashed into an oncoming Madrid-to-Huelva train.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated19 Jan 2026, 03:00 AM IST
Picture for representation. Two high-speed trains derailed near Adamuz in southern Spain killing at least five people and injuring an unknown number of passengers.
Two high-speed trains derailed on Sunday (January 18) near Adamuz, in southern Spain, leaving at least five people dead, Spanish state-run television RTVE reported, citing police sources. An unknown number of passengers were injured.

According to Adif, the state-run rail network operator, the accident occurred around 6:40 p.m. (1740 GMT), about ten minutes after the Iryo 6189 train departed Malaga en route to Madrid. The train derailed from its track and collided with an oncoming Madrid-to-Huelva train, which also left the tracks.

“The Iryo 6189 Málaga - Madrid train has derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing onto the adjacent track. The Madrid-to-Huelva train travelling on the adjacent track has also derailed,” Adif reportedly said in a social media post.

Emergency response

All rail services between Madrid and Andalusia have been suspended. Andalusian emergency services reported that ambulances and emergency support vehicles were dispatched to the site. A spokesperson confirmed receiving multiple reports of injured and trapped passengers.

Iryo, the Italian-run private rail operator, has not yet commented on the incident.

Authorities continue rescue operations and are investigating the cause of the derailments.

(with inputs from AP, AFP)

 
 
