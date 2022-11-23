On November 23, Spain's World Cup campaign will get underway when they take on Central American team Costa Rica. The 2010 World Cup champions are likely to get frustrated by the defensive strategy of the lowest-ranked team in Group E.

Overview

Despite having a very youthful team going into the competition, Spanish football manager Luis Enrique has access to a lot of talent. After reaching the Euro 2020 semifinals and finishing as runners-up in the most recent UEFA Nations League, fans hope that Spain will have a successful tournament at Qatar 2022.

Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez, unlike Enrique who takes up a more dominant role in the team, said he would just “help" the leaders. "In my group I have different leaders. I can have a few of them so I can manage them, Suarez said at a press conference while naming Bryan Ruiz, Keylor Navas and Joel Campbell as the leaders of the team.

Teams

Spain

Despite suffering a calf injury during Chelsea's Premier League loss to Newcastle, Cesar Azpilicueta is anticipated to recover in time for the opening match. Valencia captain Jose Gaya sprained his ankle while practising with the national team, seriously jeopardising his chance to play going forward.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica are aware that the results of Spain and Germany against them could determine the outcome of Group E. While nobody, except their fans, would expect them to win against the European giants, an upset by a small team can go a long way. We have already seen that from Saudi Arabia’s performance against Argentina. Costa Rica’s best performance came at Brazil 2014, when they managed to reach the quarter-finals after having topped a group that had names like England, Italy and Uruguay.. Even a draw against Spain can help them eventually.

Head-to-Head

The Spain vs Costa Rica match on November 23 is only the fourth time the two sides have faced off, and it will be the first competitive fixture between the two. They have played against each other thrice before, with La Roja winning two and one ending in a draw.

Key Players

Keylor Navas of Costa Rica will be essential to his team's success if they hope to win. He is one of the finest goalkeepers in the history of the game. Spain will benefit from Sergio Busquets and Gavi, who are expected to pose a lot of difficulties for the opposition. Plus, they have midfielder Pedri, a special player who can play as a wide playmaker.

Date, Time & Venue

The Spain vs Costa Rica match will be played on November 23 at 9:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama.

Live-streaming Details

The Spain vs Costa Rica match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Costa Rica will manage to restrict Spain for a while, thanks to Navas. However, the Spanish attack will be too hot to handle for them. Expect at least three goals from Spain, who are unlikely to concede any.

