FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain vs Costa Rica prediction, time, live-streaming details3 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 09:08 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Spain vs Costa Rica match will be played on November 23 in the Al Thumama Stadium.
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Spain vs Costa Rica match will be played on November 23 in the Al Thumama Stadium.
On November 23, Spain's World Cup campaign will get underway when they take on Central American team Costa Rica. The 2010 World Cup champions are likely to get frustrated by the defensive strategy of the lowest-ranked team in Group E.