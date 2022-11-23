Costa Rica

Costa Rica are aware that the results of Spain and Germany against them could determine the outcome of Group E. While nobody, except their fans, would expect them to win against the European giants, an upset by a small team can go a long way. We have already seen that from Saudi Arabia’s performance against Argentina. Costa Rica’s best performance came at Brazil 2014, when they managed to reach the quarter-finals after having topped a group that had names like England, Italy and Uruguay.. Even a draw against Spain can help them eventually.