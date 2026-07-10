Spain wildfire: 12 die, 23 remain missing; probe into cause continues — key updates

One of Spain's deadliest wildfires in recent years has killed at least 12 people and left 19 others missing after a fast-moving blaze swept through the Los Gallardos-Bédar area in the southern region of Andalusia. Authorities say many victims died after attempting to flee instead of following official evacuation or shelter-in-place instructions.

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Here's what happened and the latest developments.

What happened? The wildfire broke out near the villages of Los Gallardos and Bédar in Almeria province, a region popular with foreign tourists and expatriates. Fanned by strong winds and extreme heat, the blaze spread rapidly through rugged, forested terrain, engulfing roads and cutting off escape routes.

The fire has already burned more than 3,200 hectares (7,900 acres) of forest and farmland, making it one of Spain's worst wildfires in recent years.

Death toll rises; most victims believed to be foreigners Authorities have confirmed:

-12 people have died, while 23 remain missing.

-Ten of the dead appear to be foreign nationals, with one confirmed Spaniard.

-Four suspected British nationals died inside a right-hand-drive vehicle.

-Several victims abandoned their vehicles and attempted to escape on foot before being overtaken by the flames.

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-Authorities are using DNA testing to identify many of the charred bodies.

Victims died while trying to flee Emergency officials said authorities issued different safety instructions depending on residents' locations.

People living in the mountains above Los Gallardos were told to evacuate using a designated route.

Residents of nearby Bédar were instructed to shelter in place, as officials believed staying indoors was safer than attempting to escape through the fire.

However, many residents panicked as thick smoke reduced visibility and flames approached homes. Several people chose alternative escape routes instead of those recommended by authorities.

According to Andalusia's emergency chief Antonio Sanz, one group tried to escape through a dry riverbed, which became a "death trap" as the fire spread rapidly.

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Cause of fire under investigation The exact cause remains under investigation.

Witnesses reported seeing a fallen power line ignite dry vegetation, while regional authorities said a broken power cable may have started the blaze. However, utility company Endesa disputed that explanation, saying the cable reportedly involved was not carrying electricity.

Rescue and firefighting efforts Spain has launched a major emergency response:

-Around 500 firefighters and military personnel have been deployed.

-About 800 residents have been evacuated, with nearly 200 housed in emergency shelters.

-Eight people have been injured, including four seriously.

-Firefighters continue working to contain the blaze as changing winds threaten to worsen conditions.

Why is Spain facing such severe wildfires? Spain is experiencing another intense heatwave, with temperatures approaching 40°C across parts of the country.

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Officials say:

-Early summer heatwaves have dried vegetation weeks earlier than usual.

-More than 57,000 hectares have already burned this year.

-Last year, Spain recorded its worst wildfire season in decades, with nearly 400,000 hectares destroyed.

Scientists say rising temperatures linked to climate change are increasing the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, creating ideal conditions for large, fast-moving wildfires across southern Europe.

Why is this wildfire significant? The Los Gallardos blaze is already among Spain's deadliest wildfires in recent years and has drawn comparisons with the 2017 Portugal wildfire, where dozens of people died while attempting to escape in their vehicles.

PM expresses condolences Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was "deeply saddened and devastated" by the disaster and offered condolences to the families of the victims as rescue operations continue.

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(With AP, Reuters, AFP inputs)

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