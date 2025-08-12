Spain wildfire horror: Five areas largely affected; thousands evacuated, one killed - Here's what we know

At least five Spanish regions have faced the brunt of wildfires that continue to burn across the Iberian Peninsula in Spain during a heatwave expected to reach temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius in some places.

Dozens of blazes were reported in Spain over the last 24 hours, including one threatening Las Medulas, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its ancient Roman gold mines.

Authorities said on Tuesday that firefighters had largely contained a blaze outside Madrid that broke out on Monday night. Thousands of people in Spain now face evacuation orders due to wildfires that have killed at least one man so far.

Here's what we know so far: The fire, which mainly burned scrub and grassland, killed a man who suffered burns on 98 per cent of his body, emergency services said.

Smoke rises from wildfire in the area of A Espasa, as seen from a viewpoint outside Chandrexa de Queixa, Spain

The fire affected more than 1,000 hectares. By Tuesday morning, authorities were allowing some residents to return to their homes.

Elsewhere, firefighters were battling blazes in several Spanish regions, including Castile and Leon, Castile-La Mancha, Andalusia and Galicia.

Numerous fires forced thousands of people to evacuate, including holiday-goers in Cadiz, after a fire sent huge plumes of smoke into the air visible on Monday from some beaches at the southern tip of Spain.

Burning trees are pictured during a wildfire in Carcastillo, northern Spain.

More than 700 firefighters in Portugal were working to control a fire in Trancoso, about 350 kilometres northeast of Lisbon. Smaller fires were burning further north.

Dry vegetation and strong winds can make forest fires spread rapidly and out of control.

Scientists warn that climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of heat and dryness in Southern Europe, making the region more vulnerable to wildfires and the health impacts of extreme heat.

Firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire in Puercas de Aliste, near Zamora