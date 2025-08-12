Spain wildfire horror: Five areas largely affected; thousands evacuated, one killed - Here's what we know

At least five Spanish regions have faced the brunt of wildfires that continue to burn across the Iberian Peninsula in Spain during a heatwave expected to reach temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius in some places.
Dozens of blazes were reported in Spain over the last 24 hours, including one threatening Las Medulas, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its ancient Roman gold mines.
Authorities said on Tuesday that firefighters had largely contained a blaze outside Madrid that broke out on Monday night. Thousands of people in Spain now face evacuation orders due to wildfires that have killed at least one man so far.