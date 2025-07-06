Spain’s ruling Socialist Party bans members from ‘paying sex workers’ amid corruption storm

Spain’s ruling Socialist Party has banned members from paying sex workers after major corruption scandals. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the new rule Saturday, saying anyone caught "soliciting or accepting sexual acts for money" faces immediate expulsion, according to an AFP report.

PM Sanchez fights for survival as allies face jail and harassment claims This comes as his party faces its worst crisis in seven years. The scandals include corruption charges against Santos Cerdán, Sanchez’s former right-hand man, who was jailed Monday for allegedly taking bribes for construction contracts.

Secret recordings also caught officials discussing kickbacks and sex workers. Sanchez apologized for trusting the wrong people but refused to quit, saying: “The captain doesn’t abandon ship during storms”.

The corruption scandal centers on Santos Cerdán, who reportedly took bribes from companies wanting government contracts. Before his arrest, police found evidence that he discussed illegal payments with José Luis Ábalos, a former transport minister.

One company involved, Servinabar, mysteriously switched from event planning to construction right after winning a €76 million tunnel project. Leaked audio tapes revealed officials making crude comments about women and sex workers during these deals.

Cerdán denies everything, claiming he’s a victim of "political revenge" for helping Sanchez gain power. Meanwhile, the scandal has grown to include investigations into Sanchez’s wife and brother, though they deny wrongdoing.

Just hours before Sanchez’s big speech on Saturday, another scandal erupted. Francisco Salazar, a top ally set for promotion, resigned over sexual harassment claims.

Several women accused him of making inappropriate comments about their bodies, inviting them to private dinners, and asking one to sleep at his home. Salazar says he "can’t recall" such behavior, but stepped down pending investigation.

Amid the chaos, Sanchez replaced jailed official Cerdán with Rebeca Torro, a 44-year-old lawyer. The party also promised anonymous whistleblower channels and less power for top officials to prevent future corruption.

Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo called the Socialists a "mafia" and demanded new elections. His conservative People’s Party (PP) drew tens of thousands to anti-government protests recently.

