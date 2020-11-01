Spanish ‘ghost airport’ reinvents itself as park for idle jets

Ciudad Real’s pivot comes as more than 8,100 planes sit idle around the world, or 31% of the global fleet, according to aviation database Cirium. An expected resurgence in international travel hasn’t materialized, as fresh waves of infections and travel restrictions kill demand from the U.S. to Australia. Meanwhile smaller airports are facing a financial crisis of their own, with one in four European hubs struggling to stave off insolvency without state help, according to Airports Council International Europe.