In a middle of a war situation, the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, the wife of Volodymyr Zelensky, is playing her part with full conviction. Olena Zelensk- started a Telegram channel where people can find verified answers. About the initiative, Olena said, “How to act and live during war time? These days, we all have many questions. I would like to help as much as I can. So I am starting a special Telegram channel with verified answers." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Olena took to Instagram to say, First Ladies across the world are asking her how they can help Ukraine. "My answer is - tell the truth to the world! Speak up! What is happening in Ukraine is not a 'special military operation', as Putin says, but a full-scale war, where the aggressor is the Russian Federation," she said.

"Ukraine does not need to be rescued. But we need support from the world for our army and civilians. Not just in words," the First Lady said.

Watch here:

Olena and Zelensky met during their college day, and the couple got married in 2003, long before Zelensky's political career began. Also, Olena was the scriptwriter for Zelensky starred Ukrainian show Servant of the People.

Olena and Zelensky met during their college day, and the couple got married in 2003, long before Zelensky's political career began. Also, Olena was the scriptwriter for Zelensky starred Ukrainian show Servant of the People.

